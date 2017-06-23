The E Street Band’s Jake Clemons headlining New York State festival Saturday

Credit: Lisa MacIntoshE Street Band saxophone player Jake Clemons also is an accomplished singer/songwriter, and he will be headlining the 2017 Rockland-Bergen Music Festival, which runs from today through Sunday, June 25, in Tappan, New York, and Piermont, New York.

Clemons and his solo band will close out the festival’s main performances on Saturday, June 24, at German Masonic Park in Tappan. The lineup for that day also includes John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band, veteran singer/songwriter Steve Forbert, and frequent Bruce Springsteen collaborator Joe Grushecky.

In addition, the fest features concert events tonight and