The Eagles file trademark-infringement lawsuit against Mexican hotel named Hotel California

RB/RedfernsIf the Eagles get their way, you won’t be able to check into the Hotel California anytime you like anymore, at least not the one located in Todos Santos, Mexico.

The Wrap reports that the famous rock group has launched a trademark-infringement lawsuit against the hotel seeking to ban it from using the name, which, of course, is the same as the band’s famous chart-topping album and song.

The suit, which was filed in a federal court in California on Monday, alleges that the hotel’s owners have falsely led people into …read more