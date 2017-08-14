The Eagles fly again: Band confirms new fall headlining tour days

Credit: Myriam SantosFollowing the death of founding singer Glenn Frey in January 2016, The Eagles expressed doubt that they’d ever play again. However, after re-forming with Frey’s son Deacon and country star Vince Gill filling in for Glenn to play last month’s Classic West and Classic East festivals and the upcoming Classic Northwest event in September, the band apparently has decided to continue on and has lined up its first official headlining dates with the new lineup.

The newly announced shows, dubbed "An Evening with The Eagles," are scheduled for October 17 in


