The Edge Says Trump’s Election Was a Factor in U2’s Decision to Do a “Joshua Tree” Tour, Delay Album’s Release

Credit: Anton CorbijnThis year, U2 will celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree with a tour paying tribute to the classic 1987 album that gets underway May 12 in Vancouver, Canada. U2’s The Edge tells Rolling Stone that the idea for the tour coincided with the decision to delay the release of the band’s long-awaited studio album, Songs of Experience, in the wake of Donald Trump being elected U.S. president.

The Edge explains that U2 was putting the final touches on Songs of Experience, most of which had been written in early 2016, “[a]nd then the …read more