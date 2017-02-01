The Everly Brothers’ Don Everly Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today

Phil and Don Everly in 2003 (Ebet Roberts/Redferns)Here’s wishing a very happy 80th birthday to Don Everly, the surviving half of the country-influenced early rock ‘n’ roll duo The Everly Brothers, who was born on this day in 1937 in Brownie, Kentucky.

Together with his younger brother Phil, Don scored a string of major hits in the late ’50s and early ’60s, including such classics as “Wake Up Little Susie,” “Bye Bye Love,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” “Cathy’s Clown” and “Bird Dog.” The brothers’ tight harmonies and melodic tunes influenced many other famous …read more


