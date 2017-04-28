The former Cat Stevens donates early single to PETA campaign to end animal homelessness

Credit: Aminah YusufYusuf Islam, the artist formerly known as Cat Stevens, has donated his very first single, 1966’s “I Love My Dog,” to animal-rights organization PETA for use in a new video promoting its 2017 National “Adopt a Shelter Pet” Day campaign, which takes place this Sunday, April 30.

The initiative encourages people to head to a shelter to adopt a pet, something that PETA says will help curb the homeless animal crisis.

“A dog will love you unconditionally, whether you’re on top of the world or in the pits,” says Yusuf <a class="colorbox" rel="noopener noreferrer" href="http://www.peta.org/features/video-i-love-my-dog/" …read more