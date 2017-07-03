The Four Top’s Duke Fakir says performing on PBS’ “A Capitol Fourth” special is “a great honor”

Courtesy of The Four Tops; Capital Concerts/Keith Lamond via ShutterstockLet the fireworks begin! The 2017 edition of the annual PBS Independence Day special, A Capitol Fourth, airs live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., at 8 p.m. ET. The lineup of the patriotic concert spectacular includes Motown greats The Four Tops, The Beach Boys, The Blues Brothers with special guest Sam Moore, country star Trace Adkins and many others.

Duke Fakir, the last surviving original Four Tops member, tells ABC Radio that it’s “a great honor” to get to perform some …read more