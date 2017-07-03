The Four Top’s Duke Fakir says performing on PBS’ “A Capitol Fourth” special is “a great honor”

Courtesy of The Four Tops; Capital Concerts/Keith Lamond via ShutterstockLet the fireworks begin! The 2017 edition of the annual PBS Independence Day special, A Capitol Fourth, airs live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., at 8 p.m. ET. The lineup of the patriotic concert spectacular includes Motown greats The Four Tops, The Beach Boys, The Blues Brothers with special guest Sam Moore, country star Trace Adkins and many others.

Duke Fakir, the last surviving original Four Tops member, tells ABC Radio that it’s “a great honor” to get to perform some …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462