The GOP’s proposed Medicaid cuts could leave millions of women uninsured

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The Republican health care bill currently making its way through Congress could have a major impact on how many people have access to health services through Medicaid –changes that would fall disproportionately on women.

Today, more than 17 million women in the U.S. aged 18 to 64 have health insurance because of Medicaid, according to data from the National Women’s Law Center. Nearly a fourth of these women gained access to health insurance for the first time as a result of Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) that passed in 2010.

Just within the first two years of …read more