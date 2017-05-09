The Grammy Awards will return to New York for their 60th anniversary

Courtesy The Recording AcademyIn 2018, the Grammy Awards will be held in New York City for the first time in 15 years.

Normally, the awards show is held in L.A., but since this is the Grammys’ 60th Anniversary, something special was called for. The show will be broadcast live on both coasts from New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28 at 7:30 pm. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

To mark the occasion, Spike Lee has created a short film called NY Stories, featuring New York musicians sharing their musical stories. …read more