The heartwarming reason why parents took newborn photos with 21-year-old son

(LOS ANGELES) — One newborn photographer never got a chance to give her own child the posed photos that new moms and dads love. So she decided that despite 21 years passing, she'd finally take "newborn" photos of her first son.

Rebecca Hayes told ABC News that she got the idea to take the silly photos of her son, Clayton Jensvold, back in March right after photographing one of her clients.

“I threw it out there just sort of joking around,” she recalled.

Hayes, 38, had no idea that her partner and high school sweetheart David Ward would completely be …read more