The Jacksons to receive Lifetime Achievement award at Black Music Honors ceremony this month

PRNewsfoto/Central City ProductionsThe Jacksons will be recognized for their career musical contributions with the Lifetime Achievement in Music Award at the Black Music Honors event, which will be taped on August 18 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville. The pop/R&B legends also will perform at the ceremony, which will air on syndicated stations during September and will premiere on Bounce TV on October 10.

The Black Music Honors also will feature the presentation of a variety of other awards, including the Crossover Music Icon Award Jody Watley, the Legends Award …read more