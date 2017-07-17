The Kinks’ Dave Davies and The Who scheduled to perform on “The Tonight Show” this week

Al Pereira; Courtesy of The WhoA couple of famous British Invasion acts — founding Kinks guitarist Dave Davies and The Who — are set to invade The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.

Davies will sit in with Tonight Show house band The Roots on Tuesday, July 18. The “You Really Got Me” rocker will be promoting his recently released album Open Road, which he recorded as a collaboration with his son Russ.

The Who, meanwhile, will be Jimmy Fallon‘s musical guest on Wednesday, July 19, which is an off night on the …read more