The Kinks’ Dave Davies Announces 2017 US Shows; Posts Holiday Greeting

Credit: Rebecca G. WilsonKinks guitarist Dave Davies has lined up his first solo tour dates of 2017, which are scheduled for April 8 in St. Charles, Illinois; April 15 in Provincetown, Massachusetts; and April 20 in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

Davies will be celebrating three impending releases at the shows: his upcoming collaborative album with his son Russ, Open Road; a solo effort due out later in 2017; and his long-awaited documentary, Dave Davies: Strangers. Fans coming out to the shows can expect to hear some new material, Kinks classics and selections from Dave’s …read more