The late Greg Lake’s memoir, “Lucky Man,” published posthumously in the UK

Constable/Hachette UKA new memoir by late Emerson, Lake and Palmer frontman Greg Lake called Lucky Man has just been published in the U.K. The veteran prog-rocker, who died of lung cancer in December 2016 at age 69, penned the autobiography himself.

A few months before his death, Lake spoke to ABC Radio about the book, which he’d worked on for several years. Noting that the project is made up of three volumes, he noted, “It sounds like War and Peace, but it’s not. It just happened to be that my life …read more


