The late Gregg Allman honored with special award for his hepatitis C advocacy work

Credit: Ian RawnOn Thursday night in Washington, D.C., Gregg Allman received a posthumous award named in his honor for his work in raising awareness about hepatitis C.

At the 15th anniversary National Viral Hepatitis Roundtable (NVHR) event, the late Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was presented with the Gregg Allman Hepatitis C Leadership Award, which his longtime manager Michael Lehman was on hand to accept.

The award recognizes Allman — who battled hepatitis C in his final years — for taking part in the “Tune In to Hep C” campaign, which raised …read more