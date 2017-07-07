The latest on Cher’s autobiographical Broadway musical, “The Cher Show”

John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcpCher‘s autobiographical Broadway musical is set to debut next year, but ahead of that, it’ll be presented this October in a workshop-type setting.

The Cher Show will run from October 2 through October 29 in what’s called a “lab presentation,” according to Playbill. The production will feature hits from the diva’s entire career, and a book by Tony Award-winner Rick Elice, who worked on Jersey Boys. It’s directed by Jason Moore, who did Avenue Q.

According to Playbill, the show won’t just feature one person playing Cher. Instead, different actors will appear …read more