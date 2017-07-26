The life-changing moment that turned ‘couch potato’ dad into vegan ultra-endurance athlete

ABC News(LOS ANGELES) — By the time he was 39, Rich Roll seemed to have everything.

He was a successful entertainment attorney who had worked his way up to partnership and was living in southern California, where he and his wife had built a family together with four children.

But shortly before his 40th birthday, Roll was climbing a flight of stairs on his way to bed, when suddenly he became winded, sweaty and felt tightness in his chest.

“[It] really felt like I was on the precipice of having a heart attack,” Roll told ABC News’ Dan Harris during an interview for …read more