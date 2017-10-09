The Lovin’ Spoonful’s Jerry Yester arrested on multiple child pornography charges

Rebecca Sapp/WireImage for The Recording AcademyLongtime Lovin’ Spoonful member Jerry Yester was arrested Thursday in Arkansas on various child pornography charges, ABC News has confirmed. According to Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, the 74-year-old musician is facing 30 counts of allegedly possessing, distributing or viewing matter depicting explicit sexual activity involving a child.

Yester was arrested by the Attorney General office’s Cyber Crimes Unit and was booked at the Boone County Jail in Harrison, Arkansas. People reports that he was released later that same day on a $35,000 bond. The …read more