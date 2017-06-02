The Moody Blues’ 50th anniversary “Days of Future Passed” tour kicks off Saturday

Credit: Mark OwensThe Moody Blues‘ North American tour celebrating the golden anniversary of the release of their symphonic-rock masterpiece, Days of Future Passed, gets underway Saturday, June 3, in Rancho Mirage, California. The aptly titled “Days of Future Passed — 50th Anniversary” trek features a total of 28 dates, and will wind down with a July 23 concert in Atlanta.

The tour will visit major cities like Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Nashville, as well as the suburbs of New York City, Chicago, Denver and Washington, D.C. Each show …read more


