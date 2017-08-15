The Moody Blues’ John Lodge says he hopes to release live solo DVD and tour the US this fall

Credit: Ricky RedmanThe Moody Blues recently wrapped up a North American tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of their classic album Days of Future Passed, and now singer/bassist John Lodge says he’s getting ready to turn his focus to his solo career.

Lodge, whose latest solo album, 10,000 Light Years Ago, was released in 2015, tells ABC Radio he’s planning to put out a live DVD documenting one of the 2016 U.K. concerts he played in support of the record this fall.

“The last concert I did in England was at Birmingham Town Hall. And …read more