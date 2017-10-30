The Moody Blues’ John Lodge says he’s showcasing his “Live from Birmingham” set on current US solo tour

Courtesy of Rogers & CowanMoody Blues singer/bassist John Lodge kicked off a U.S. solo trek last week in support of his just-released CD/DVD set Live from Birmingham — The 10,000 Light Years Tour, and the veteran rocker continues the trek tonight in Sellersville, Pennsylvania.

Lodge recently told ABC Radio that his U.S. shows will feature pretty much the same set list he played at the performance documented in the Live in Birmingham release, which took place in September 2016 in his hometown of Birmingham, U.K.

“We may add one or two more songs, but basically, I want to share …read more