The Moody Blues’ John Lodge says reaction to 50th anniversary “Day of Future Passed” show “has been fantastic”

Credit: Mark OwensTonight in Minneapolis, The Moody Blues continue their North American tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of their symphonic-rock masterpiece, Days of Future Passed. The “Days of Future Passed — 50th Anniversary” trek, which kicked off in early June, features the veteran British band playing the entire 1967 album, as well as various favorite songs from throughout the group’s long career.

Moody Blues singer/bassist John Lodge tells ABC Radio that the audiences’ reception to the show so far “has been fantastic.” He also notes that the band felt it was …read more


