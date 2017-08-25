The Moody Blues’ John Lodge unveils details of solo concert DVD; announces fall US tour

Courtesy of Rogers & CowanMoody Blues singer/bassist John Lodge recently told ABC Radio that he was preparing a DVD documenting the final show of his 2016 U.K. tour in support of his solo album, 10,000 Light Years Ago. Now, he’s revealed full details of the release.

John Lodge: Live from Birmingham — The 10,000 Light Years Tour will be released October 18 as a CD/DVD box set and a digital download, while a limited-edition two-LP 180-gram vinyl album will be available on November 20.

The DVD and album were recorded on September 30, 2016, at a hometown show …read more