The Moody Blues’ releasing deluxe 50th anniversary edition of “Days of Future Passed” in November

UMeThe Moody Blues‘ classic symphonic-rock concept record, Days of Future Passed, was released 50 years ago next month. In celebration of the milestone, an expanded version of the classic record will be issued as a two-CD/DVD set on November 17.

The 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Days of Future Passed features two audios discs that include a restored version of the album’s original 1967 mix, a 1972 mix of the record, archival BBC session recordings, alternate mixes and takes of select songs, single edits and B-sides.

The DVD, meanwhile, boasts two high-definition audio mixes of …read more