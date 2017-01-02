The New Celebrity Apprentice, Featuring Boy George, Carnie Wilson and Other Stars, Premieres Monday

Art Streiber/NBCThe Celebrity Apprentice returns for its eighth season Monday night on NBC, with 16 new celebrity contestants and “The Governator” Arnold Schwarzenegger presiding over the boardroom, which has moved from New York City to Los Angeles. Among the stars taking part in the show are Culture Club‘s Boy George and Wilson Phillips‘ Carnie Wilson, daughter of Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson.

Boy George also says he was happy to accept when he was invited to be a Celebrity Apprentice contestant, particularly because of the show’s new host, who is taking over for President-elect Donald Trump.

“This opportunity …read more