The O’Jays, Tavares singer featured on soundtrack to new Vince Vaughn film “Brawl in Cell Block 99”

Lakeshore RecordsSoul legends The O’Jays and ex-Tavares singer Butch Tavares have contributed their talents to the soundtrack to Brawl in Cell Block 99, a new action thriller starring Vince Vaughn that gets its theatrical premiere on Friday, October 6. The album, which features seven original compositions that pay homage to classic early-’70s soul, will be released on October 13.

You can listen to “Buddy’s Business,” one of two songs from the soundtrack on which The O’Jays appear, now on Yahoo Music. All tracks on the album were co-written by the movie’s director, S. Craig Zahler.

