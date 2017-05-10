The Pointer Sisters take their pride to the nation’s capital for annual concert event

Rodrigo Vaz/Getty ImagesThis year’s Capital Pride Concert in Washington, D.C., will feature a headlining performance by the legendary Pointer Sisters. The show, which takes place June 11, also will be headlined by pop superstar Miley Cyrus and young R&B singer Tinashe [tih NASH ay].

The concert begins at 1 p.m. and lasts until 8:30 p.m. ET. It’s the finale of D.C.’s 2017 Pride Celebration, taking place from June 8 to 11.

The event is sponsored by Capital Pride, which describes itself as “dedicated to serving the needs of the LGBTA community and its partners through …read more