The Police’s Stewart Copeland says he believes a reunion is “inevitable,” but currently “not on the radar”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc2018 marks the 40th anniversary of The Police‘s debut album, Outlandos d’Amour, but drummer Stewart Copeland says there are currently no plans to mark the milestone.

“There is no Police plan whatsoever,” Copeland tells ABC Radio. “We are all really busy doing cool stuff.”

Having said that, the 65-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer says he believes that “it’s inevitable” that the band eventually will reunite.

“It’s just too important, in a way,” Stewart says of a Police reunion. “Not for us, not because of…anything creatively that I’m doing. It’s sort of like my civic …read more