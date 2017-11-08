The Revolution adds more North American dates to reunion tour

Credit: Ron Harris

Fans of Prince‘s original band The Revolution just can’t get enough of the group, which hit the road this year for its first tour in decades.

Members of the band have decided to continue entertaining fans well into 2018. A handful of new North American dates have been added to the group’s itinerary, with shows planned in cities like New Orleans and Atlanta, as well as a New Year’s Eve show in Marksville, Louisiana.

The Revolution formed in 1979 and underwent several lineup changes. Prince and The Revolution produced their seminal 1984 album Purple …read more


