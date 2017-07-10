The Revolution adds new concert dates; Paisley Park launches band competition

Ron HarrisAs the reissued Purple Rain returns to the Billboard charts, Prince‘s band, The Revolution, is adding new concert dates.

The band is touring throughout the summer, with new dates on July 23 in Minneapolis, and September 4 for L.A.’s Grand Park–Nightshift Labor Day Music Festival.

The band recorded four albums with Prince, including Purple Rain in 1984. Last month, the band members received 13x-Platinum Award plaques at a party hosted by Spike Lee in Hollywood celebrating the re-issue of the iconic 1984 soundtrack. The plaques marked 13 million copies sold of Purple Rain.

