The Revolution adds new concert dates; Paisley Park launches band competition

The band is touring throughout the summer, with new dates on July 23 in Minneapolis, and September 4 for L.A.’s Grand Park–Nightshift Labor Day Music Festival.

The band recorded four albums with Prince, including Purple Rain in 1984. Last month, the band members received 13x-Platinum Award plaques at a party hosted by Spike Lee in Hollywood celebrating the re-issue of the iconic 1984 soundtrack. The plaques marked 13 million copies sold of Purple Rain.

In other Prince news, the …read more