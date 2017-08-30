The Rolling Stones’ “Exhibitionism” exhibit heading to Las Vegas next month

Credit: Dave J HoganThe last U.S. concert that The Rolling Stones played took place last October 22 in Las Vegas. Now, Sin City is set to play host to the band’s Exhibitionism exhibit.

After wrapping up its run at Chicago’s Navy Pier on July 30, the expansive attraction will open at the Vegas resort The Palazzo on September 23.

Exhibitionism — The Rolling Stones Exhibit is a once-in-a-lifetime, immersive experience that tells the story of the most influential rock band in the world,” says Palazzo executive Lisa Marchese. “Hosting Exhibitionism in the very heart of The …read more


