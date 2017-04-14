The Rolling Stones’ “Exhibitionism” exhibit opens in Chicago on Saturday

Credit: David J HoganThe Rolling StonesExhibitionism exhibit opens in Chicago on Saturday at the Windy City’s Navy Pier. The expansive attraction, which previously was on display in London and New York City, gives visitors an immersive look at the various aspects of the legendary British band’s career.

“They’ve had such an impact on popular culture, so we really thought it was important to show the breadth and depth,” exhibit curator Ilene Gallagher tells ABC’s Chicago TV affiliate WLS. “Film and video, and art and design, and photography and fashion, and …read more


