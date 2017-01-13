The Rolling Stones’ Latin American Tour Doc, “Olé Olé Olé!,” Premieres Sunday on Starz

Starz Entertainment LLCJust a reminder that the new Rolling Stones documentary, The Rolling Stones Olé Olé Olé!: A Trip Across Latin America, gets its television premiere on the Starz cable network this Sunday, January 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The movie, which got its theatrical premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, follows The Rolling Stones during their 2016 América Latina Olé tour. The trek visited 10 cities during February and March, and culminated with a historic free performance in Havana, Cuba, on March 25 in front of hundreds of thousands of …read more