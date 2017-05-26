The Rolling Stones’ “Olé Olé Olé!” Latin American tour documentary released on DVD and Blu-ray today

Eagle Rock EntertainmentHere’s your weekend viewing all sorted: the recent Rolling Stones documentary about the band’s 2016 América Latina Olé Tour was released on DVD and Blu-ray today.

Olé Olé Olé! A Trip Across Latin America follows the band throughout the 10-city trek, which culminated with a historic free concert in Havana, Cuba. The film, which was directed by Paul Dugdale, offers a behind-the-scenes look at The Stones and their Latin American fans, and also showcases some live performance footage from the tour.

The documentary, which includes new interviews with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie …read more


