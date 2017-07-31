The Rolling Stones’ “Their Satanic Majesties Request” being reissued as deluxe box set in September

ABKCOIn December 1967, The Rolling Stones released Their Satanic Majesties Request, their memorable foray into psychedelia in the aftermath of The Beatles‘ classic album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Now, a deluxe box set celebrating Their Satanic Majesties Request‘s forthcoming 50th anniversary is scheduled to hit stores September 22.

The commemorative collection will feature mono and stereo versions on the album — newly remastered by Grammy-winning engineer Bob Ludwig — spread across two 180-gram vinyl LPs and two hybrid Super Audio CDs. The package also will feature a restored version of the original 3D …read more