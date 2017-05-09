The Rolling Stones to launch European tour in September

Credit: Claude GassianThe Rolling Stones are planning to return to the road for a late-summer/early-fall European trek they’ve dubbed the No Filter Tour. The outing kicks off September 9 in Hamburg, Germany, and is scheduled through a two-show stand in Paris on October 19 and 22.

So far, the tour features a total of 13 dates, including stops in Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Holland, Denmark and Sweden. The Stones, of course, will perform a variety of their classic hits at each show, but the band also planning to include a couple …read more