The Romantics are back to celebrate their 40th anniversary

Mick Hangland-Skill/KtelFans of The Romantics will “like” this: the band is back with new music and live shows to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The New Wave-era Detroit rockers, best known for the hits “What I Like About You” and “Talking in Your Sleep,” have two new singles and a series of festival and package tour appearances lined up. The new recordings are both cover tunes: the Bobby Fuller Four’s “I Fought the Law” — also famously covered by The Clash — and Joe South’s “Hush,” later a hit for Deep Purple.

