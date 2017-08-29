The Stream Genie: David Bowie notches 1 billion streams on Spotify

Credit: Jimmy KingThe late David Bowie was one of the rock world’s great visionaries, so it’s not surprising that his music has been embraced by new generations of fans well into the digital age. This week, Bowie reached a major modern musical milestone: his catalog of songs has notched 1 billion streams on the Spotify service alone.

Bowie’s list of most-streamed individual songs is topped by his memorable anthem “‘Heroes,'” which next month will mark its 40th anniversary. The tune, which originally was recorded in English, French and German, was …read more