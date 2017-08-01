The Who releasing career-spanning singles box set; Pete Townshend reissuing “Scoop” compilations

UMe/PolydorDuring 2015 and 2016, The Who released a series of four box sets featuring seven-inch vinyl replicas of their singles, and now the British rock legends will issue a five-CD, 86-track collection containing all of the material included in those compilations.

The Who: Maximum As & Bs, which will be released on October 27, includes every official A-side, B-side and EP track the band put out on the Brunswick, Reaction, Track and Polydor labels.

The box set’s track list spans from the group’s 1964 debut single “I’m the Face,” which was released under the name …read more


