The Who’s 2004 Isle of Wight Festival set released as DVD/CD and Blu-ray/CD today

Eagle Rock EntertainmentAudio/video collections documenting The Who‘s June 2004 performance at the U.K.’s Isle of Wight festival were released today. Live at the Isle of Wight Festival 2004 is available now as a DVD/two-CD set, a Blu-ray/two-CD collection and a digital download.

The concert marked the first time British rock legends played the festival since since their classic 1970 appearance at the famed music extravaganza. The Who’s set featured such classic songs as “I Can’t Explain,” “Substitute,” “Who Are You,” “Behind Blue Eyes,” “Baba O’Riley,” “You Better You Bet,” “My Generation,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” …read more