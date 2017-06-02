The Who’s 2004 Isle of Wight Festival set released as DVD/CD and Blu-ray/CD today

Eagle Rock EntertainmentAudio/video collections documenting The Who‘s June 2004 performance at the U.K.’s Isle of Wight festival were released today. Live at the Isle of Wight Festival 2004 is available now as a DVD/two-CD set, a Blu-ray/two-CD collection and a digital download.

The concert marked the first time British rock legends played the festival since since their classic 1970 appearance at the famed music extravaganza. The Who’s set featured such classic songs as “I Can’t Explain,” “Substitute,” “Who Are You,” “Behind Blue Eyes,” “Baba O’Riley,” “You Better You Bet,” “My Generation,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462