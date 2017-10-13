The Who’s 2017 Tommy performance at the Royal Albert Hall released today on DVD, CD and other formats

Eagle Rock EntertainmentThe Who‘s special April 2017 benefit performance of its classic 1969 rock opera Tommy at London’s famous Royal Albert Hall is the focus of new audio and home video releases that hit stores today.

Tommy — Live at the Royal Albert Hall is available on DVD, Blu-ray and digital video, and as a two-CD set, a three-LP package and a digital album.

The concert, which raised money for the U.K.’s Teenage Cancer Trust charity, marked the first time that The Who played Tommy in its entirety.

The performance was enhanced by a multimedia presentation that included …read more