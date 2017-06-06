The Who’s Pete Townshend bringing orchestral version of “Quadrophenia” to select US venues in September

This September, The Who's Pete Townshend will bring the orchestral version of his band's classic 1973 concept album Quadrophenia to the U.S. for a handful of special performances.

Pete Townshend’s Classic Quadrophenia will be presented on September 2 in Lenox, Massachusetts, September 9 and 10 in New York City and September 16 in Los Angeles.

The show will feature Townshend and, in the lead role of Jimmy, lauded U.K. tenor Alfie Boe performing with accompaniment from an orchestra and a choir. Billy Idol is also part of the cast; he’s played the Ace Face in previous …read more