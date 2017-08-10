The Who’s Pete Townshend looking forward to bringing “Classic Quadrophenia” concert to the US

Credit: Matt KentWith The Who set to wrap up its North American summer tour with an August 16 concert in Stateline, Nevada, guitarist Pete Townshend will soon turn his focus to the first U.S. performances of Classic Quadrophenia, the orchestral version of the band’s 1973 rock opera. The rock legend says he’s “looking forward to” bringing the show, which debuted in July 2015 at London’s Royal Albert Hall, to the States.

The five-date run begins with a September 2 show in Lenox, Massachusetts, followed by a September 9-10 stand in New York …read more