The Year in Music 2016: Bob Dylan Awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature

Michael Kovac/WireImageHow does it feel to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature? Ask Bob Dylan. The lauded artist made history this year by becoming the first singer/songwriter ever to be awarded the prestigious honor. After the October 13 announcement, Dylan caused some controversy when he took about two weeks to contact the Swedish Academy, the organization that presents the Nobel Prizes, to accept the honor.

“The news about the Nobel Prize left me speechless,” Dylan told a Swedish Academy official. “I appreciate the honor so much.” Having said that, Dylan didn’t attend the …read more


