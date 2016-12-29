The Year in Music 2016 — Born to Write: Bruce Springsteen Publishes Bestselling Memoir

Simon & SchusterOver the years, Bruce Springsteen shared many parts of his life story in the form of the dozens of deeply personal, confessional songs he’s released. But in 2016, the Boss gave fans an in-depth look at his journey to becoming one of the music world’s most respected singer/songwriters in a self-penned memoir that shares a title with his signature song, Born to Run.

In the book, which was released in September, Springsteen opens up about dysfunctional family, how he developed his passion for rock ‘n’ roll and his drive to make …read more