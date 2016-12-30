The Year in Music 2016: Hey! Hey! The Monkees Celebrate 50th Anniversary with New Album, Tour

RhinoIn 2016, The Monkees celebrated the 50th anniversary of the hit TV show that introduced them to the world by releasing a new studio album called Good Times! and mounting a major tour.

Good Times! features new contributions from surviving Monkees members Micky Dolenz, Peter Tork and Michael Nesmith, as well as an archival performance by the late Davy Jones. The album boasts tunes written especially for the project by a variety of modern-rock artists, including ex-Jam frontman Paul Weller, Noel Gallagher of Oasis, Weezer‘s Rivers Cuomo, XTC‘s Andy Partridge, Death Cab for Cutie‘s Ben Gibbard and Fountains of Wayne‘s Adam …read more