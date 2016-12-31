The Year in Music 2016 — Other Newsmakers

Da Capo Press; Blue Rider PressHere are a few more of 2016’s noteworthy stories involving veteran artists:

Sounds Good! Beach Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversaries, Pen Memoirs
2016 marked the 50th anniversary of the release of The Beach Boys landmark album Pet Sounds and their groundbreaking and chart-topping single “Good Vibrations.” In honor of Pet Sounds, an expansive five-disc Collector’s Edition was released in June featuring alternate versions and mixes, outtakes, demos, unreleased live performances and more. In addition, Brian Wilson — joined by fellow former Beach Boys Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin — hit the road …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462