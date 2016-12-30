The Year in Music 2016 — The Rolling Stones Release Blues Covers Album, Rock Havana & Desert Trip

Interscope RecordsThe Rolling Stones had a particularly eventful year that included the release of the band’s first studio album in 11 years. Blue & Lonesome was a quickly recorded collection of blues covers that included renditions of songs by Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Willie Dixon and Little Walter. The album, which featured guest guitarist Eric Clapton on two tracks, debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 and topped the U.K. chart.

— The Stones started the year by mounting a successful stadium tour of Latin America that culminated with a historic free concert in Havana, Cuba, attended by …read more


