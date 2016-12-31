The Year in Music 2016 — The Year the Music Died: Artists We Lost

Jimmy King; James Glader; Kevin Winter/WireImage

2016 may go down in history as the year the music died, because of the seemingly inordinate number of esteemed and influential artists who passed away. Among the biggest names who we lost in 2016 were a trio of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers: David Bowie, the Eagles‘ Glenn Frey, and Prince.

Bowie’s unexpected death came just 10 days into the New Year, just two days after his 69th birthday — the same day his latest studio album, Blackstar, was released. The groundbreaking singer and songwriter died after a …read more