The Zombies on display at Rock Hall of Fame

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Library and ArchivesThe Zombies are invading Cleveland!

The iconic British Invasion band will be the subject of a special display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame museum beginning next Wednesday, July 12. Four members of the original lineup who still perform together today – singer Colin Blunstone, keyboardist/vocalist Rod Argent, bassist Chris White and drummer Hugh Grundy – will dedicate the display that day at 5 pm ET.

Among the items on display will be:

–Argent’s electric pianet, an electro-mechanical piano

–White’s bass guitar

–Grundy’s snare drum used on all of the band’s 1960s recordings

–sheet music from …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462