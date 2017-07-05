The Zombies on display at Rock Hall of Fame

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Library and ArchivesThe Zombies are invading Cleveland!

The iconic British Invasion band will be the subject of a special display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame museum beginning next Wednesday, July 12. Four members of the original lineup who still perform together today – singer Colin Blunstone, keyboardist/vocalist Rod Argent, bassist Chris White and drummer Hugh Grundy – will dedicate the display that day at 5 pm ET.

Among the items on display will be:

–Argent’s electric pianet, an electro-mechanical piano

–White’s bass guitar

–Grundy’s snare drum used on all of the band’s 1960s recordings

